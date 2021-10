Satiate your satin craving, along with your need for comfort, in these cropped joggers that work for both casual or fancier occasions. 23" inseam; 11" leg opening; 13" front rise; 17 1/2" back rise Elastic/drawstring waist Front slant pockets 87% polyester, 10% rayon, 3% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA Women's Clothing