Saufifant This outfit is designed for real party lovers who like to take a beer, wine, vino or other alcoholic drinks. This cute beer lefant will make you laugh at any party or party and let you celebrate exhilarating. Saufifant Designed for any party, whether Mallorca or the bachelor party or just a men's evening, this drinking fan is the absolute highlight. The hop wreath or simply the drink from hops is always with you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem