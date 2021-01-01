Savannah Chapter Daytime Drinkers Georgia Beer Lover GA Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Savannahian design of our Ale themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Manager fans, this Wormsloe Plantation trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10377900078 ways to use this vintage US Cities themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Alcoholic inspired look your Employer addicts will surely love. Perfect for Drinks everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.