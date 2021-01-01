Crafted for you to enjoy the sun all day in style and comfort, this Vince Camuto Savona Stripe Knotted Cropped Tankini features an adjustable sliding buckle spaghetti shoulder strap, low v-cut neckline with a center twist-knot design, and an asymmetrical hem. Bottoms sold separately. Removable soft cups. Pull-over styling. 85% nylon, 15% spandex. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.