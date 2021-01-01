From vince camuto

Vince Camuto Savona Stripe Knotted Cropped Tankini

Description

Crafted for you to enjoy the sun all day in style and comfort, this Vince Camuto Savona Stripe Knotted Cropped Tankini features an adjustable sliding buckle spaghetti shoulder strap, low v-cut neckline with a center twist-knot design, and an asymmetrical hem. Bottoms sold separately. Removable soft cups. Pull-over styling. 85% nylon, 15% spandex. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.

