Dress The Population Sawyer Slit Fit & Flare Dress

Compliment your figure with the stunning Sawyer design. Featuring a modest square neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a breathable design. Square neckline Adjustable straps Concealed back zipper Front slit Polyester/spandex Lining: Polyester Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 35.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Dress The Population > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dress The Population. Color: Black. Size: XS.