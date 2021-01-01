Lovers and Friends Sawyer Top in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL, XXS) Lovers and Friends Sawyer Top in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL, XXS) Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Hand wash cold. Loop button closure at back neckline. Back cut-out with tie closure. Pleated fabric. Lettuce hem. Imported. LOVF-WS2018. LFS1184 H20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.