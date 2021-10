The tuxedo jacket first appeared in menswear in the 1800s as an alternative to the tailcoat and in 1975 Mr. Lauren sent his version for women down the runway. The iconic Sawyer builds on this heritage by uniting a stretch-integrated wool crepe sourced from an Italian mill with a sleek structured silhouette accented with authentic details like a shawl collar fold-over cuffs and a single-button closure.