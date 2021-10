Features of the SAXX Men's Kinetic Train 2 in 1 Short Ballpark Pouch™ - prevents skin-against-skin friction and ensures chafe-free support Flat Out Seams™ - Counter to conventional methods, we reverse the stitching, placing the flatter, softer side against the body Three-D Fit - All styles start with an ergonomic nine-panel construction to create 3D support around glutes, tHighs, quads and hamstrings Moisture wicking Fabric Details: Shell: 100% Polyester Kinetic Liner: 90% Nylon / 10% Spandex