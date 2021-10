The Saxx Men's Ultra Boxer With Fly is an everyday undie for soft comfort. The relaxed Fit is form-Fitting around the tush and tHigh, while the leg openings Are without the squeeze. Breathable and super soft with a supportive pouch and easy access fly. Features of the SAXX Men's Ultra Boxer with Fly Moisture-wicking 360-degree stretch fabric Comfort jacquard anti-roll waistband Non-pilling