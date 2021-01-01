Electric Picks Jewelry Say My Name Initial Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size H (also in A, D, F, G, I, N, O, P) Electric Picks Jewelry Say My Name Initial Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size H (also in A, D, F, G, I, N, O, P) 14k gold filled chain necklace. Lobster clasp closure. 14k gold plated initial tag. Measures approx 18 in length. Made in USA. EPIC-WL24. E253. Electric Picks Jewelry is more than just another gold chain. Founded in 2011 by best friends MJ Carlson and Chantel Gia, the brand was born of the idea that jewelry holds our stories and lives our experiences with us. The duo scours the globe for vintage treasures, charms and tokens and recasts them for modern wear. Their cast vintage collection is complimented by a selection of new chains, natural elements and charms -all carefully crafted by New York City metalsmiths. Wherever your story may take you, stay golden.