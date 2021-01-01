NSF Sayde Slouchy Slim Sweatpant in Blue. - size S (also in M, XS) NSF Sayde Slouchy Slim Sweatpant in Blue. - size S (also in M, XS) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic drawstring waistband. 3-pocket design. Elastic hem. French terry fabric with distressed detailDue to the unique print, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Item not sold as a set. NSF-WP180. 9158-FTX. Based out of California, NSF has caught the eye of many. With their clean design and boyish charm, NSF is recognized for its relaxed, modern style looks.