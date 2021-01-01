Scaffolder I Do My Own Stunts Scaffolding Construction Work Tank Top

Are you passionate about scaffolding or scaffolders and looking for a new piece of fabric that relates to your profession? Then this scaffolding design may be just the thing for you. Gift for the scaffolder, mason, master. This scaffolding design says "I Do My Own Stunts". A great gift for any scaffolder or scaffolders. This scaffolding design is perfect for working on scaffolding, scaffolding, in the workshop and on the construction site. Fun saying. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem