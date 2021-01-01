Helmut Lang Scala Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) Helmut Lang Scala Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) 100% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Asymmetric, strappy neckline. Draped jersey fabric. HLNR-WD26. L04HW601. Helmut Lang is best known for his minimalist and simple approach to fashion design. In 1979, The Austrian-born designer launched his eponymous fashion line in Vienna. In 1980, he moved headquarters to New York and began selling garments in upscale department stores and signature Helmut Lang stores throughout the world. Although Helmut Lang is no longer a designer with the company, the label still produces looks with the signature minimalist style.