Vix Swimwear Scales Basic Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Blue. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Vix Swimwear Scales Basic Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Blue. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 92% poly 8% elastaneLining: 84% polyamide 16% elastane. Made in Brazil. Hand wash. Scale-textured fabric. Item not sold as set. VIXS-WX1032. 249-495-038. Brazilian designer Paula Hermanny offers swimwear made for the jet setter who is both classic and modern. Whether her Vix woman is in St. Barts, Bali, or Monte Carlo, Hermanny's collection of swimwear, which features leather and gold signatures, will always add an element of luxury to the occasion.