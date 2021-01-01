Scales for Body Weight Bathroom Scale Smart Wireless Digital Scale with Body Fat%, High Precision Measurements Body Composition Analyzer with.

BMI Scales Digital Weight and Body Fat Tracks 13 Key Compositions - Know your body better. Smart scale keeps track with these essential measurements: Weight, BMI, Body Fat%, Fat-free body weight, Subcutaneous fat, Muscle Mass, Visceral Fat, Body Water %, Skeletal muscle%, Bone Mass, Protein, BMR and Body age, give you an inside look into your body. Smart app Syncs with Fitness app - Digital Body Weight Scale Easy setup app syncs with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and offers App for Apple Watch, you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for viewing trends and tracking progress.