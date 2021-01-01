Living Proof Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment 2.5 fl. oz.

Get fuller, thicker, healthier-looking hair with Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment from Living Proof. Powered by the Healthy Follicle Complex™, this nighttime treatment combats visible negative effects from environment stressors. Key Ingredients: Healthy Follicle Complex (Yeast Proteins, Zinc Salts, Encapsulated Actives): acts like fertilizer for the scalp to promote thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair Peptide Blend: plumps hair fibers, increasing the diameter for a fuller look and feel Jojoba Esters and Vitamins: nourish and moisturize the scalp while restoring barrier function for prolong balanced hydration and scalp care Unique 5-Oil Blend in No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer: mimics the oils naturally found in healthy hair Key Benefits: Improves the appearance of thinning hair Promotes thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair from the root Rebalances your scalp's natural ecosystem for lasting relief Fast absorbing and lightweight Clinical Studies: Immediate: 11.5% increase in hair fiber thickness* 74% said their scalp felt more stimulated** Longer Term: After 3 months, 97% said hair looked and felt thicker*** After 3 months, 97% found less hair on their brush or in their shower*** After 3 months, 94% said their ponytail felt thicker*** *in vitro results powered by NaturePep® Amaranth, after 3 uses **In a third party study with 35 participants with identified thinning hair concerns immediately after first use ***In a third party study with 34 participants with self-identified thinning hair concerns after 90 days of use