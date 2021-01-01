COOLA Scalp Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 2 fl. oz.

Our hair and scalp need just as much protection during sun exposure; COOLA's Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 helps to protect those often-forgotten spots. This water-resistant sunscreen mist doesn't weigh hair down or leave it looking greasy and is packed with powerful antioxidants and SPF protection. Its ocean-scented spray defends scalp and hair from the effects of UV rays, which are known to cause color fade, while monoi oil and gotu kola extract also help promote healthy hair.Key Ingredients:Monoi Oil and Gotu Kola Extract: help to promote healthy hairFull Spectrum 360° Complex: a proprietary blend of supercharged antioxidants and plant-derived actives, all at active levels, that are shown to help mitigate the skin damage from exposure to blue light, infrared, and pollutionKey Benefits:70%+ certified organic ingredients Provides broad Spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protectionConvenient mist targets the scalp area for a weightless application that won’t weigh down hairNatural ocean salted sage scentVegan, gluten-Free, cruelty-free, Hawaii Reef Compliant (Act 104)