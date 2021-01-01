Briogeo Scalp Revieval Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment By Briogeo in Grey

Crafted to ensure optimal scalp health, this elixir employs Binchotan charcoal to draw out impurities, witch hazel to normalize oil production, and a cooling blend of peppermint, spearmint and tea tree oils to calm irritation and soothe the skin. Potent biotin provides essential nutrients that support follicle health and encourage healthy hair growth. How to use: Apply after washing your hair, but before styling. Part your hair into sections, apply 1-2 drops to each partition, and massage into your scalp. Do not rinse out. The treatment can also be applied before bedtime as a pre-shampoo scalp treatment. About Briogeo Inspired by her grandmother's made-from-scratch hair care recipes, Briogeo's Nancy Twine creates nutrient-rich formulas that pay tribute to the essential, potent forces of earth, nature and life. Each all-natural blend is brimming with good-for-you ingredients like ginseng, algae and hibiscus flower to restore the balance between your hair and its environment. Meet the Anthro Community This season at Anthropologie, we're casting a grateful spotlight on our extended family of creators, designers, and style masterminds - the inspiring women who make us *us. Learn more about Nancy Twine - and the evolution of her clean hair care line, Briogeo - in our featured story!