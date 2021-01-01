Briogeo Scalp Revival Soothing Solutions 5-Piece Value Set

WHAT IT IS From the Scalp Revival Collection. Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo lifts away impurities and buildup on the scalp. Follow in the shower with Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask to restore vital scalp hydration. This kit includes a travel-size Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment and Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo to use for touch-ups throughout the day, helping to restore scalp hydration and absorb excess oils. The Stimulating Scalp Therapy Massager supports healthy circulation for the ultimate scalp care routine. Made in USA. FIVE-PIECE SET INCLUDES: Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, 8oz. Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask, 6oz. Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment, 0.17oz. Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo, 0.14oz. Stimulating Scalp Therapy Massager WHAT IT DOES Detoxifies and removes buildup, oil, and impurities. Hydrates, nourishes, and soothes an itchy, irritated, and flaky or oily scalp. Clean and naturally derived, formulated 6-free and made with proprietary NOVA Complex that fortifies, nourishes, and protects. HOW TO USE IT Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo: Part wet hair, massage into the scalp, then rinse clean. Use once per week or every other week. Hydration is important after exfoliation; apply Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask to scalp after treatment. For best results, apply a Briogeo deep conditioning mask or conditioner from mid-lengths to ends after cleansing. Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask: For best results, use in the shower after exfoliating with Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo. Apply directly to the scalp and massage it in. Leave on for up to 10 minutes. Rinse out thoroughly and condition the hair as normal with preferred Briogeo deep conditioning hair mask or conditioner. Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment: Part clean and conditioned damp hair into sections; apply 1-2 drops to each partition. Massage into the scalp; do not rinse out. Can also be applied before bedtime as an overnight or pre-shampoo scalp treatment. For best results, u. Cosmetics - Haircare > Briogeo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Briogeo.