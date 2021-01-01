Nioxin Scalp Treatment for Fine Hair System 2 for Hair 6.76 oz

Protect and refresh the scalp with Nioxin’s 3-part System 2 Scalp & Hair Treatment for Natural Hair with Progressed Thinning. This leave-on hair and scalp treatment is particularly formulated for natural thinning hair. With Scalp Access Delivery System 2.0, Nioxin’s treatment helps prevent hair loss due to breakage, providing a refreshed scalp environment and thicker, fuller-looking hair. Nioxin Scalp and Hair Treatment is the final step of a 3-part System, designed to strengthen the hair and amplify hair structure.