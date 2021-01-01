Scammell 10 Ton 6x6 Recovery Tractor British WW2 Army Truck Tote Bag

Design for WWII British trucks and lorry lovers and historical warfare vehicle buffs and military model makers. Get this for vintage vehicles memorabilia collectors showing a detailed illustration of England's Scammell 10 ton 6x6 gs tractor recovery truck over a vintage distressed worn effect UK flag. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.