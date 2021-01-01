Launch year: 2017. Top notes: Honey, Bitter orange, Citruses. Heart notes: Cherry, Tuberose, Orange blossom, Pear, Nard himalayan (jatamansi). Base notes: Tonka bean, Vanilla, Patchouli, Sandalwood, Amberwood, White musk. Design house: Jean Paul Gaultier. Scent name: Scandal by Night. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP. Barcode: 8435415018470. Jean Paul Gaultier - Scandal by Night Eau De Parfum Intense Spray 50ml / 1.7oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.