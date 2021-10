This striking silk scarf is printed with a specially designed graphic pattern: Irregular drops seem to ooze, flowing over delicate watercolor blossoms strewn with intricate ink structures. Warm red tones meet with blues and greens, and plant-like objects superimposed over the elegant flower pattern add an almost tangible element that leaps out from the print. Ca. 110 cm x 110 cmPrint 70% Viscose 30%SilkHand Wash Only