Vibrant scarf prints and an uneven hem call out the flow of this crepe de Chine shirtdress, set with gently billowed sleeves and ready to go from day to night. 39 1/2" to 52" length (size 8) Hidden back-zip; button half-placket Band collar Long sleeves with elastic cuffs Unlined 100% polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing