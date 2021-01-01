Scarf with Chains - Linked - Necklace

Silky, chiffon scarf is woven throughout an acrylic link chain to drape proud around the neck. Necklace can showcase long or short, depending on how scarf is tied. Bow or knot of tie can also be worn on the side, which is striking and unique. Chain is acrylic and very light in weight - it's like wearing a delicate scarf and bold necklace, at the same time. An accessory must! This scarf necklace is cheetah/leopard print, black/brown/tan colors with medium-size, taupe/animal link chain.