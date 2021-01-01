The MICHAEL Michael Kors Scarlett Bootie has a style like no other, which is why all eyes will be on you and all your swag. Pull tab on back for easy on/off. Side gusset detail for secure and custom fit. Chain detail across vamp. Cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Stacked heel with lug bottom. Leather and synthetic upper. Man made lining. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Shaft: 1 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.