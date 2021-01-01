Bronx and Banco Scarlett Maxi Dress in White. - size L (also in S, M) Bronx and Banco Scarlett Maxi Dress in White. - size L (also in S, M) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Exposed back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Boned bodice. Imported. BROR-WD183. BB-SS-0031. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.