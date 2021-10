Why stick to strictly subtle looks when the whole idea of makeup is to have fun and experiment? Perfect for a night out, Hourglass' creamy eyeshadow washes the lids in multidimensional shimmer that ranges from light to intense depending on how you apply it. - 'Reflect' is a rose gold hue infused with pearl pigments. - Free from parabens, fragrance, gluten, sulfates, nanoparticles, phthalates, synthetic dyes, GMOs and talc