Scent Coin

Welcome to Isle de Nature. A world where luxury and unspoiled nature are one in the same. And it all begins with our signature scent, Pagua Bay. Inspired by the small island nation of Dominica in the West Indies, Pagua Bay combines the essence of the local bay leaf with native spices, florals and woods - providing a breathtaking, sensory journey where treetops meet ocean and subtle notes float on cool tropical breezes. Just a hint of the intoxicating blend is all you\'ll need to understand why Dominica is known as "Nature Island." To fall in love with a scent, you have to experience it. We\'re thrilled to offer this scent sample. Each ceramic coin is hand-dipped in pure fragrance oil so you can experience the Pagua Bay fragrance in your home. Enjoy it on its own and apply the purchase price to a Pagua Bay luxury beeswax candle purchase.