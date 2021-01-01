Scent Crusher Field Spray 72 oz., blue

Stock up on odor elimination with the Scent Crusher® Field Spray 72 oz. This spray incorporates the most advanced proprietary copper ion technology to keep you odor free and eliminate a broad spectrum of odors. Each bonus pack allows you to refill a 24 oz. bottle. Make packing on your next hunting trip easier with this effective deodorizer that leaves behind no residue and contains no harmful chemicals. You’ll love the easy of the spray application of the Scent Crusher® Field Spray 72 oz. FEATURES: 24 oz. Copper charged field spray bottle Includes two 2 oz. concentrate refill packs Unique, proprietary Copper Ion Complex No temperature sensitivity Hot and cold temps do not impact effectiveness Rapid efficient deodorizer Eliminates a broad spectrum of odors Scent free formula contains no harmful chemicals Natural copper blue liquid leaves no residue Non-staining Easy spray application Mix refill concentrate with 22 oz. of water and shake well Yields a total of 72 oz. of advance odor elimination