Wildlife Research Center Scent Killer Autumn Formula Spray – 32 oz

Neutralize scents on your hunting apparel and add a fresh autumn smell with Scent Killer® Autumn Formula® Spray. This powerful formula has demonstrated 99% effectiveness at stopping the replication of human odors in testing. It also provides the scent of autumn woods so your scent will blend into your hunting area. Use Wildlife Research Center® Scent Killer® Autumn Formula® Spray to ensure that your scent doesn’t give you away. FEATURES: High powered human scent elimination formula Blended with the scent of autumn woods to provide a masking scent 99% effective at stopping replicated human odor Provides long-term effectiveness Size: 32 oz Model: 578