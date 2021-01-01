Blocker Outdoors ScentBlocker Adrenaline Gloves, Men's, Medium, Green

Blocker Outdoors® ScentBlocker Adrenaline Gloves are made from quiet ultra soft fleece bonded to a micro grid merino wool fleece lining for warmth and feature a leather palm for a strong grip. In addition, Cold Fusion Catalyst™ technology adsorbs odors. FEATURES: Quiet ultra soft fleece bonded to a micro grid merino wool fleece lining for warmth without bulk Leather palm for a strong grip Cold Fusion Catalyst™ adsorbs odors Extended cuff with elastic wrist for a secure fit Cam lock wrist adjuster keeps gloves in place