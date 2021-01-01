ScentLok Atom Airtight Bag

ScentLok’s Atom Airtight Bag is an essential part of any hunter’s effective scent control routine. Made with 100% nylon, this waterproof bag will keep outside odors from your prey. Whether you’re hunting or camping, this bag will keep all of your essentials dry and odor-free. DESIGN: Keeps outside odors from contaminating gear Aids in total odor protection Rollover buckle closure to keep scent out 100% Nylon material Designed with a waterproof membrane to keep essentials dry Multipurpose use for hunting, camping, or athletics 15.75” x 23” storage area Brand: ScentLok® Style Number: 89151