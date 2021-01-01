ScentLok Men's Hiker Crew Outdoor Sock, Large, Gray

Whether you’re trekking the trails for days or hours the ScentLok® Men’s Hiker Crew Outdoor Socks will be what you need to stay fresher for longer. Their cushioned sole and padded upper portion will ensure your comfort for miles of comfort. The socks are made with Silver Alloy™ technology and moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry and smelling fresh all day long. Technology Moisture-wicking material to ensure cool, dry comfort Silver Alloy™ technology to prohibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria Carbon fiber technology for additional odor protection Design Details Mid-calf height Cushioned sole and padded upper for all-day comfort Bridge and ankle compression zones to maintain a secure fit Seamless toe to improve comfort by reducing irritation