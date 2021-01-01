ScentLok Savanna Aero Crosshair Jacket, Men's, XL, Green

The newly designed ScentLok® Savanna Aero Crosshair Jacket is tailored to your hunting needs. Now 20% lighter, this moisture wicking jacket is meant to keep you cool during your warm weather hunt. Made with Carbon Alloy technology and an Antimicrobrial treatment, your prey will never anticipate your attack. TECHNOLOGY: Carbon Alloy™ technology for maximum odor adsorption Moisture Wicking technology to keep you cool and dry Antimicrobial treatment for maximum odor prevention DESIGN: Made with no sheen fabric Designed to reduce visibility in the field Spandex cuffs to keep sleeves secure and in place Designed to prevent any snagging or interference Safety Harness opening Carbon Alloy design to control odors on harness Three pockets: One on front, two on sides Zippered pockets to keep items secured Available in a variety of camo colors Brand: ScentLok Style Number: 1016110