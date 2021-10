Perfect funny phrase for any German friend or family member that likes to be offensive and cause trouble with the people they're with. Get laughs with this men's stupid or women's stupid design. This gag gift politically incorrect design shows: Schätze Ich Bin Dumm which means I Guess I'm Stupid in German. If you love to make people laugh and play practical jokes or hate stupid questions gift it today. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem