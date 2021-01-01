Look ten pounds lighter in ten seconds with the lovely Miraclesuit Scheherazade Peephole Tankini Top! Miraclesuit Miratex fabric provides allover body control, shapes and slims for a sleek pool-side look. Padded straps are adjustable and feature a flat front for smoothing. Colorful ocean-inspired print pattern throughout. Swim bottoms sold separately. Hand wash in cool water, line dry. Do not iron. 84% nylon, 16% spandex. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.