Miraclesuit Scheherazade Peephole Tankini Top
Look ten pounds lighter in ten seconds with the lovely Miraclesuit Scheherazade Peephole Tankini Top! Miraclesuit Miratex fabric provides allover body control, shapes and slims for a sleek pool-side look. Padded straps are adjustable and feature a flat front for smoothing. Colorful ocean-inspired print pattern throughout. Swim bottoms sold separately. Hand wash in cool water, line dry. Do not iron. 84% nylon, 16% spandex. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.