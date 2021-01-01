Miraclesuit Swim Scheherazade Seraphina One-Piece Swimsuit

Flattering one-piece swimsuit with ruched detail. The exclusive Miratex fabric slims and slenderizes without panels or linings for total full body shaping & control. V-neck Adjustable straps Pull-on style Underwire cups Ruched detail Miratex fabric provides allover body control, shapes and slims Cleverly draped fabric conceals tummy Update to classic Sanibel same great fit Look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds with Miraclesuit All over body control Nylon/spandex Hand wash Imported. Outerwear And Swimwear - Modern Swim > Miraclesuit Swim > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Miraclesuit Swim. Size: 10.