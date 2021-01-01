Schwinn Women's Riverwalk 26" Bike, Periwinkle

Relax with a ride on the Schwinn® Riverwalk comfort bicycle. The Riverwalk features a low-step aluminum comfort frame with rigid fork and upright geometry for a comfortable riding position for casual rides. The 7-speed twist shifter offers quick and easy gear changes, while the aluminum V-brake delivers secure stopping power. Plus, the full chain guard and chain ring guard provide added safety and help keep your pant legs clean. Kickstand not included Manufacturer may substitute components with components of equal or greater performance level FEATURES: Comfort style bike Aluminum comfort frame Designed for casual rides and easy terrain Made for quick gear changes Front and rear breaks Disclaimer: Size chart does not provide exact sizing, only a general guide. Sizing may vary based on individual body type. NOTICE: Used Bikes and/or bikes purchased online that have been assembled are non-returnable. We strongly recommend that a professional bicycle mechanic properly assembles, repairs, and maintains the bicycle. DICK'S Sporting Goods will provide free in-store assembly service by a certified technician for any bicycle purchased on our website or in our stores (proof of purchase required). If you choose to assemble the bicycle yourself, DICK'S Sporting Goods is not responsible for injuries or damages resulting from improper assembly.