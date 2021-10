Never Forget Pluto 1930-2006 Astronomy Space Science Tee is for every space, science, physics and planet lovers. This funny Pluto tee will be loved by science, astronomy, physics teachers and students. Great gift idea for someone old enough to remember pluto as a planet. With a vintage, retro themed design that's taken inspiration from 60's and 70's fashion, this tee will remain stylish for many years to come. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem