Cool saying: scooter design. ! Great gift for any scooter enthusiast. For those who understand humour and fun around scootering. Perfect gift idea for any scooter boy! Sizes for men women available. For any scooter rider and scooter rider. Ideal for scooters, electric scooters and e-scooter fans. For stunt scooters, electric scooters and trick scooter lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem