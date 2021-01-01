From ingenius scorpio horoscope astrology zodiac sign

Scorpio Zodiac Sign Astrology October November Birthday Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For the believers of destiny written in the stars, this Scorpio Horoscope design to bring good luck and fortune for people born within October 23 to November 22. A zodiac sun sign art for astrology buffs, horoscope fans, and zodiac symbol lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com