Great for farmer and rancher who breed scottish highland cows. Perfect for all who live on a cattle ranch or on a cattle farm with cows and other animals. Ideal for all who love this cute cow breed form the highlands of scottland. Cute graphic of a scottish highland cow featuring a text saying: Highland cows make me happy. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.