Scout Life Funny Camping Hiking Scouting Tote Bag

If you love camping scouting, you will love this awesome scout life hiking themed vintage Tee. Show that you're the camp leader. Perfect present for Birthday, Christmas, Valentine's Day, camping holidays, vacations or any special occasion. Great gift for kids both boys and girls as well as adults both men and women, scouts, Camper, hikers or the special camping lover in your life. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.