SPECS: Image Resolution: 18MP Illumination Range: 70’ Trigger Speed: ¾ seconds DESIGN & DETAILS: 40 high intensity invisible IR LEDs Compatible with up to 32GB SD cards Silent Shield™ technology for discrete image capturing Adaptive Illumination™ adjusts illumination for perfect exposure Lightsout™ technology provides an extended range Exposure control settings to achieve a combination of clarity & distance Includes 8 AA batteries & one 16 GB SD card