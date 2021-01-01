Screen Protector Apple Watch Series 3/4/5/6 And Se Slim Guard Thin Bumper Full Coverage Matte Hard Cover Defense Edge For Watch Cellular/Gps.

Screen Protector: The Material Screen Protector Can Be Repeatedly Wiped With A Glasses Cloth, To Ensure The Clarity Of The Screen Without Affecting Repeated Use. Design: Smart Design Allows Access To All Controls, Buttons, Sensors And Apple Watch Features. Charge Directly, Dont Need To Take Off The Watch Case. Material: Durable Pc & Tempered Glass Material Cover The Screen And Edges. Full Cover Protection For Your Watch, Prevents Scratches And Wear. Package Includes: Watch Case With Screen Protector 1 X 40Mm. Also Included Alcohol Wipe Pad And Dry Towel For Cleaning.