Jane's Addiction Script Logo is 100% authentic, officially licensed Jane's Addiction apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan, styles! Jane's Addiction is an American rock band from Los Angeles, formed in 1985 and made famous by Vocalist Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro. The band produced four albums between 1988-2011 and headlined the first Lollapalooza festival. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem