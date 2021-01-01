Le Labo Scrub Shampoo

WHAT IT IS A gentle scrub with a cooling menthol effect that invigorates your scalp and cleanses your hair. This plant-based formula is made with black sea salt, olive, grapeseed and jojoba oils. Basil is paired with verbena, a citrusy and vegetal alternative to most aromatic notes which increases each facet of basil. Comes in a 300g jar. Made in USA. . ABOUT THE BRAND Le Labo's instantly recognizable labels first appeared on the New York beauty scene in 2006. Each soulful fragrance is freshly blended at the time of purchase, and the full array of products extends to nourishing, plant-based and genderless body, hair and skincare. Names like Another 13 and Bergamote 22 refer to the most prominent note and the total number of ingredients. Fragrances - Le Labo > Le Labo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Le Labo.