BUTTER LONDON Scrubbers 2-in-1 Prep & Remover Wipes - Pack of 10 at Nordstrom Rack

Say goodbye to polish in one easy step with the new, and improved Nail Scrubbers. These 2-in-1 nail prep and lacquer remover wipes not only completely remove yesterdays mani, but also prep and condition your nails for your next flawless manicure with ease. The larger, dual-textured wipes gently remove even stubborn glitter from all ten nails, while the vitamin-enriched formula hydrates and nourishes nails and cuticles with Vitamin E and Aloe to prep nails for their next perfectly polished look. These individually wrapped one wipe wonders are perfect for travel and mess-free, at-home pampering! 10 large individually wrapped wipes, perfect for travel Innovative dual-sided wipe with a textured side to remove stubborn nail lacquer and glitter Intensely saturated wipes remove lacquer from all 10 nails, even glitter polish Durable wipe does not fray or tear Conditions nails with Vitamin E and Aloe. How to use: To remove lacquer, gently rub wipe against each nail with the soft side. For stubborn lacquer or glitter, gently scrub off using the textured side of the wipe. Then remove excess lacquer or glitter residue using the soft side of the wipe. Tip: Rather than washing your hands to prep for a manicure, gently wipe each nail to remove residue, dirt and oil from your nails before applying your basecoat. Pack of 10 Made in the USA