Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 47 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 1000 meters / 3300 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Scuba Dragon Diver Limited Edition 1000 Meters Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seapro Scuba Dragon Diver Limited Edition 1000 Meters Chronograph Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch SP8344.